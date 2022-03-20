Drug peddler arrested in Ganderbal

SRINAGAR: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Ganderbal and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Officers from Police Post Shadipora at a checkpoint established at Sheikzoo near River Jehlum intercepted one person identified as Mubarak Shafi Reshi son of Mohd Shafi resident of Sheikhzoo. During checking, officers were able to recover 70 grams of contraband substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 62/2022 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Ganderbal and investigation has been taken up.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.