Employees At Toll Post Banihal Allegedly Cut Ear Of Driver

Srinagar: Some employees at NHAI toll post at Banihal in Ramban district on Friday allegedly beat up a driver and cut his ear cartilage (pinna). Deputy Commissioner Ramban assured investigation into the matter.

Actually a video of the incident is in circulation on social media groups in which cut on ear cartilage of an driver, Nazakat Ali, son of Mohd Shafi from Bhallar Kanthi in Reasi, can be seen. Some people, apparently fellow drivers, can be heard saying that it’s “hooliganism” and that the particular driver’s ear cartilage was cut using a knife. In the video, the injured driver can be seen lying down on the road and he holds the injured ear with some cloth. When somebody lifts the cloth momentarily, the deep cut in ear cartilage is clearly visible.

SDM Banihal when contacted by GNS said that a police party rushed to the spot and after “medical”, necessary legal action is being taken.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussarat Islam, said two persons have been arrested. Sources said that arrested two employees include Rakesh and other person by name Sunil. They are employees of CPPL— Choudhary Power Projects Private Limited, the company which has got the present contractor for toll collection.

“A case (FIR 51 of 2022) has been filed and necessary action under law will be taken,” he said. (GNS)

