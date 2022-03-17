Driver killed as tractor turns turtle in Handwara

Handwara: A driver was killed on Thursday after a tractor he was driving turned turtle at Kunnel-Ashpora area Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official said that a tractor turned turtle at Kunnel-Ashpora area of Handwara this afternoon, resulting in on spot death of the driver.

The official identified the deceased driver as Irshad Ahmad Lone, son of Mohammad Akber Lone of Kunnel Ashpora.

“After legal medical formalities, the body will be handed over to his family members for last rites,” the official said, adding that police has registered a case in this regard—(KNO)

