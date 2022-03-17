Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group begins in Kashmir

3,36,758 children to be vaccinated at 105 session sites
Srinagar: After the completion of Covid-19 vaccination of priority groups of higher age, the Health Department Kashmir on Wednesday launched vaccination drive for the age group 12 to 14 years across Kashmir.
The vaccination drive has been started on March 16, which is being observed as Vaccination Day across the country.
In Srinagar, the vaccination drive was inaugurated by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Abid Hussain at Govt Girls Higher Secondary School (GGHSS) Rajbagh in presence of Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather.
It was informed that during the drive the population of 336758 children shall be covered across Kashmir Division at 105 planned Session Sites.
Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Commissioner said that the Divisional Administration achieved milestone to cover entire population for Covid-19 vaccination above the age of 14 years with the active support of heath and other departments and added that children are also vulnerable to pandemic infection hence they also need to be inoculated.
Assistant Director, Family Welfare, Dr Masarat informed that they have a new vaccine “Corbevax” for the 12 to 14 age group to protect children from Covid-19 infection.
At Budgam, Deputy Commissioner Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza launched a mega vaccination drive for 12-14 years age group of children at Boys Middle School Khanpora, here.