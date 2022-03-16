3 LeT militants killed in Nowgam Srinagar Encounter

SRINAGAR – Three militants affliated with TRF an offshoot of Lashkar-i-Toiba were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam area of Centre Kashmir’s Srinagar district, police said.

A senior police officer said that three LeT militants were killed in an operation at Nowgam.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that these three militants of LeT were involved in recent killing of Sarpanch Sameer Bhat.

Bhat was critically injured on 9th march as he received two bullets in his chest near his home in Khanmoh. He was immediately shifted to the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, where doctors operated him. However he succumbed to his injuries latter.

Earlier on a specific input generated by JK Police, the joint team of Police launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces triggering off a gunfight.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print