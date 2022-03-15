Gurez-Bandipora road to remain closed till further orders, say officials

Gurez: Days after reopening, the administration on Tuesday has decided to close Bandipora—Gurez road till futher orders in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

“Traffic movement on Bandipora Gurez road shall remain suspended on 15-03-2022 till further orders, “Officials said.

However, it was not immediately known why the instructions were passed by the authorities.

On last Saturday, the authorities allowed one-way traffic movement on 85–km long Bandipora-Gurez, after it remained closed for the winter months due to accumulation of heavy snow.

Pertinently, the Gurez area remains cut off from the rest of the Kashmir valley for winter months due to the accumulation of snow on the road—(KNO)

