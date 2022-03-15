Accident kills elderly Chattabal man; poor family shattered, in deep shock

Srinagar: An 85-year-old man, who was injured in a road accident in Qamarwari area of Srinagar, sccumbed at SMHS Hospital, officials said Tuesday.

They said that 85-year-old man identified as Ghulam Ahmad Naath, resident of Patlipora, Chattabal area of Srinagar was injured in a road accident in Qamarwari area of Srinagar few days ago.

He was subsequently rushed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for treatment, however, he sccumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a Police official told KNO that a case has been registered in this regard and proceedings under IPC 304A will be initiated. A pall of gloom decended on the poor Chattabal family that was living under immsense poverty—(KNO)

