DC Anantnag inaugurates sale of Vegetable Seedlings at Kitchen Garden, Bijbehara

ANANTNAG: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla on Monday inaugurated the distribution of different kinds of Vegetable Seedlings produced purely on scientific lines in Hi-Tech Polygreen House at Kitchen Garden, Bijbehara.
On the occasion, different seedlings like; Cabbage, Cauliflower, Bottle Gourd, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Knol Khol etc of latest hybrid varieties were made available to farmers.
While interacting with the vegetable growers and kitchen garden lovers, the DC said that the department is committed to provide quality seedling material to the vegetable growers so that they could use the land resources available to them and will contribute to overall vegetable production.
He said Kitchen Gardening is becoming a healthy trend in urban and rural agriculture and people are adopting it nowadays with open arms.
Dr. Singla said the Department is implementing a similar plan at Estates Khanabal where seedlings of different vegetable crops shall be made available to the farmers in future, round the year and the initiative in this regard has already been started.
During the inauguration of today’s event, the DC was accompanied by Sub-District Magistrate Bijbehara, Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag, District Agriculture Officer Extension Anantnag, District Agriculture Officer Inputs, Assistant Soil Chemist, Assistant Soil Survey Officer, Tehsildar concerned and other senior officers of the department.
ANANTNAG: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr. Piyush Singla on Monday inaugurated the distribution of different kinds of Vegetable Seedlings produced purely on scientific lines in Hi-Tech Polygreen House at Kitchen Garden, Bijbehara.