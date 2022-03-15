Arrested militant associate involved in killing Budgam army soldier: Police

Srinagar: The killing of Territorial Army soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla, whose body was found in an orchard in Budgam district, was a “terror” act and a militant associate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) involved in the crime has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Malla was found dead on Thursday, three days after he had gone missing.

“Case of death of soldier Sameer Ahmad Malla of Khag Budgam turned to be #terror act of #abduction & #murder, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.

The IGP said a militant associate of LeT terror outfit involved in the crime has been arrested.

“Other 03 LeT #terrorists involved also identified & shall soon be dealt under law, the IGP Kashmir said.

Malla, held guilty in 2019 by a court martial along with his company commander Major Leetul Gogoi for “fraternising” with a local woman and “being away from the place of duty while in operational area”, had gone missing from his village Lokipora in Khag area on last Monday.

The IGP had on Thursday said the police were investigating the case from all angles.

“We are probing both the angles terror crime angle or maybe there was some fight because of personal animosity and he was murdered. The investigation is going on in both directions,” Kumar had said. PTI

