Couple, two daughters among six injured in Rajouri accident

Rajoura: At least six persons including a husband-wife duo, their two daughters were injured in a midnight road accident that took place in Manjakote Tehsil area of Rajouri district.

The accident took place when a car was on the way to Surankote area of Poonch district from Rajouri side and at Deri Ralyote on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway, it plunged into a roadside riverlet.

Police said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK12A-0491 plunged into riverlet and six person got injured in this accident.

The injured include Mohammad Shakoor, son of Faiz Hussain of Faislabad Surankote, his wife Kalima Akhter and two daughters—Safina and Zora.

Two other injured persons include Khurshida Begum, wife of Mohammad Hanif and Jaiza Kouser, daughter of Mohammad Maqsood.

All the injured are undergoing treatment at GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri and are having multiple injuries while police said to have started legal formalities and investigation into the matter—(KNO)

