7 residential houses gutted in midnight blaze at Batamaloo

Srinagar: At least seven residential houses were gutted in a massive blaze that broke out at Hamza Colony Batamaloo ara of Srinagar on lat Sunday evening.

Reports said that a fire broke out at Sheikh Hamza Colony Dandar Kha area of Batamaloo from a residential house belonging to Shabir Ahmad Sheikh and engulfed other structures.

In the incident, seven residential houses got damaged.

Meanwhile an official said that “fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames,” adding that seven residential houses got damaged till the fire was brought under control and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard and started investigations—(KNO)

