Youth injured in Ganderbal accident succumbs

Raja Syed Rather

Ganderbal: A 24-year-old youth, who was injured in a road accident on Friday afternoon at Manigam Bypass area of Central Kashmir Ganderbal, succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS hospital on Sunday.

Officials said that a youth identified as Mudasir Ahmad Hajam(24), son of Nisar Ahmad Hajam of Waskura was injured after his bike was hit with another Scooty following which he was shifted to Srinagar hospital for treatment.

“Since last Friday, the injured was undergoing treatment at SKIMS hospital, where he breathed his last today,” they said.

Meanwhile, after conducting the legal medical formalities, the body will be handed over to his family for last rites while Police have already registered a case in this regard and initiated the investigation—(KNO)

