Gunfight rages in Pulwama, 2 militants believed to be trapped

Anantnag: Two militants are believed to be trapped in an ongoing gunfight, here in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

The gunfight, as per police, is going on in Chewakalan village of Newa area in Pulwama district.

“We had inputs regarding presence of militants in the area, following which an operation was launched,” a senior police official from the area said.

He said that the house where militants are holed up in, was identified and contact was established with the hiding militants.

“They were given a chance to lay down their arms but they chose to fire in indiscriminate fashion,” the police official said, adding that the fire was retaliated triggering a gunfight.

The exchange of fire, the official said, was going on while this report was being filed. “We believe there are at least two militants trapped inside the house,” he said.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that lights have been installed in the area by government and heavy firing was going on.

This is the second gunfight in Pulwama district in as many days. Two LeT militants were killed on Thursday in Naina Batpora area of Pulwama district.

Authorities have snapped mobile internet services in parts of Pulwama and adjoining Anantnag districts. The services remained snapped for the second consecutive day on Friday.

