Fee panel allows private schools allowed to hike transportation fee by 12 percent

Srinagar: A committee for fixation and regulation of school fees in Jammu and Kashmir has allowed private institutions to hike transportation fees by 12 per cent, officials said on Friday.

The increase was allowed after the committee received complaints that private schools had hiked transportation fees significantly following their reopening.

“It is also alleged that private school managements are demanding payment of advance transport fees either for the full session or 50 per cent of the total fees. The schools also seek an undertaking from the parents regarding the advance payment of fees,” the committee said in an order.

As a temporary measure and till such time that a final decision is taken, school managements shall hike the transportation fees that was being paid by the students who were availing the transport facility in October 2019 in the winter zone and in February 2020 in the summer zone by 12 per cent, it said.

It was also resolved that no private school shall seek any undertaking from parents or students for advance tuition fees and transportation fees, “the practice being illegal and shall not be allowed,” the order stated.

It directed that the hike will be operative from the date of reopening of schools. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print