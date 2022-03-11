South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Pulwama

Srinagar: Encounter broke out between militants and government forces in ChewaKalan area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in ChewaKalan.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces. As per the sources two militants believed to be trapped.

Pertinently two LeT militants were killed yesterday in Batpora area of Pulwama.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print