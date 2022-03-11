It’s a revolution in Punjab, it will now spread all over the country: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Hailing his party’s decisive win in the Punjab assembly polls, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said “revolution” first happened in Delhi, then in Punjab and will now happen all over the country.

The people of the state with their huge mandate have also said that Kejriwal is not a terrorist, he said, referring to former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas’ allegation that Kejriwal is “ready to take support” from separatist elements in Punjab to become the state’s chief minister.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab, winning 77 seats and leading in 15, according to poll results declared by the Election Commission so far for the polls for 117 assembly seats.

Addressing AAP workers and leaders at its headquarters here, Kejriwal said the people of Punjab have given a huge mandate to the party even though “huge conspiracies” were hatched by rivals to stop it from winning the polls.

Latching on to Vishwas’ allegation BJP, Congress and other parties had questioned the Delhi chief minister.

However, Kejriwal had dismissed the allegation as “laughable” and said he must be the “world’s sweetest terrorist” who builds schools and hospitals.

“All of them came together and said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Today, through these (poll) results, people have said Kejriwal is not a terrorist, Kejriwal is a true son of India, a true patriot. People have announced the results. They said it’s not Kejriwal but you all are terrorists plundering the country,” the AAP chief said.

Kejriwal congratulated the voters of Punjab for leading the AAP to a “glorious victory” in the assembly polls and said they made political stalwarts bite the dust.

“The results of the Punjab elections that has come today is a big ‘inquilab’. It has shaken many big chairs in Punjab,” he said, adding, “First this revolution happened in Delhi, then in Punjab and it will now happen all over country.”

“We all have to take a vow that we will make a new India, such an India where one person would love another and there would not be any place for hatred, such an India where no body sleeps hungry, where our mother and sisters are safe, where children of rich and poor both get the best education…” he said.

Kejriwal called upon the people to join the AAP to make a new India. PTI

