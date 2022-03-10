TRF Commander Haider From Pak Killed In Hazratbal Shootout: IGP

Srinagar: Police on Thursday said that a “Pakistani” militant who was active from last six months in Srinagar was killed in a brief shootout in Hazratbal area of the summer capital of J&K.

“A police party was tracking him and his aim was to carry attack on the police guard at the shrine and snatch his rifle,” Inspector general of Police Vijay Kumar told reporters at the scene, minutes after the he tweeted about the incident.

“Soon after seeing the police party he fired with pistol and the fire was retaliated, leading to the killing of the militant,” the top police officer said, adding, “He was a Pakistani and was active from last six months. His video had also gone viral recently,” he said. He said two more militants fled from the scene and “we are tracking them using CCTVs etc.”

He said intelligence network is very strong in Srinagar.

To a question by a journalist that how police see the attack near Hazratbal given the faith of the people from all religions with the place, he said, “The aim, like the incident in Pulwama mosque today and at this shrine, was to hurt the religious sentiments and create law and order problem.” He said that pistol has been recovered from site at Hazratbal.

Meanwhile, the IGP said that killed militant has been identified as Haider and he was a TRF commander. (GNS)

