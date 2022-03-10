Bank Guard Injured In Militant Attack In Pulwama

Srinagar: Bank guard was injured when suspected militants attacked him in an apparent bid to snatch his weapon in Muran Chowk of Pulwama on Thursday.

Official sources said that the militant attacked the bank guard and he has suffered injuries in right leg.

The bank guard, Abdul Hameed Wani of Tahab, has been hospitalized while entire area was immediately cordoned off by police and army, a police officer told GNS. However the officer did not respond to specific query if the attack was aimed to snatch rifle or the rifle has been snatched. (GNS)

