58 Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Fifty-three Covid cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir with no death on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 32 cases were detected in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu division, taking the total cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453323.

Moreover, 58 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 32 from Jammu Division and 26 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 13,385 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2, 16,13,171.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 14 cases, Baramulla reported 11 cases, Kupwara reported 06 cases, Kulgam reported 01 case while as Budgam, Bandipora, Pulwama, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 14 cases, Doda reported 03 cases, Ramban reported 03cases, Rajouri reported 01casewhile as Udhampur, Kishtwar, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, and Reasi reported no fresh cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 06 (0.12%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

