KU’s SACMS organises book release function

Srinagar: A book release function was on Monday organised by Markaz-i Noor Shaikh-ul Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies (SACMS), University of Kashmir.

The event was organised in collaboration with Aab-e-Rawan and Sultania Book Depot.

A book authored by senior lecturer Mr Abdul Salam Dar titled ‘Surag-e-Zindagi’, which focuses on identifying the real truth and meaning of life through the practice of Tasawwuf, was released on the occasion.

While presiding over the event, Dr Kamlesh Meena, Director, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Regional Centre Srinagar, who was the Chief Guest, highlighted the contribution of Kashmiri Sufis in promoting truth, love, harmony, justice and peace.

Mr. Shafat Ahmad from Sultania Book Depot delivered the welcome address.

Prof Manzoor Ahmad Bhat from Shah-i-Hamadan Institute of Islamic Studies, University of Kashmir, provided a critical commentary on the book while highlighting its contents and appreciating the multidisciplinary approach of the author, which, as he remarked, is very much in tune with the spirit of Shaikh-ul Aalam Centre for Multidisciplinary Studies.

He emphasised the significance of Sufis and Awliya of Kashmir, and how the book exhibits the core values of devotional living.

In his speech, Mr Abdul Salam Dar, author of Surag-e-Zindagi, enlightened the audience with his thoughtful comments and ideas. He said the book is a reflecting mirror and demonstrates the inner truth of a living being. “It focuses on Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and inspires today’s youth to find the righteous path.”

While signifying the importance of writing in expanding the spiritual and cultural essence, founders of Sultania Book Depot, Mr Hilal Ahmad Shah and Mr Bilal Ahmad Shah, urged more such writers to come forward and write new books.

Other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion included Maulana Showkat Hussain Keng (renowned Islamic scholar), Dr Nisar Hussain Mubarki (renowned Islamic scholar), Zareef Ahmad Zareef (noted poet & writer) and Tawseef Ahmad Wani.

Towards the end, an award ceremony which included the honorary felicitation of the dignitaries was carried out. The event was attended by a galaxy of scholars, academicians and students.

The proceedings of the event were moderated by Akhtar Numani.

Khalid Bukhari, Muneeb Masoodi, Benish, Junaid Baba, Shazia Zargar, Nyla Bilal, Burhan Hussaini and Akhtar Hussaini from Aab E Rawan worked hard in making the event a success.

Syed Fazal Kashani presented a vote of thanks.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print