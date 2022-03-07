Indians students still stranded in Ukraine asked to fill up online form

New Delhi: The Indian embassy in Ukraine on Sunday asked all Indians who are still stuck in the conflict-stricken country to fill up an online form on an urgent basis.

“All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google Form on an URGENT BASIS. Be Safe, Be Strong,” it said in a tweet.

The details sought in the Google form are name, e-mail, phone number, address of current stay, passport details, gender and age.

In the Google form, the embassy has also asked for indicating the current location of the Indians stranded in Ukraine.

A list of locations has been provided in the form and an option given to select the location from it.

The locations mentioned in the online form are Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Mykolaiv and Odessa.

The list also includes Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsya, Volyn, Zakarpattya, Zaporozhzhya and Zhytomyr.

The Indian embassy in Hungary also put out a tweet.

“Important Announcement: Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their OWN accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre, Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm,” it said.

India has been bringing back its nationals from Romania, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova after they crossed over to these countries from Ukraine through land border transit points.

Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian aircraft after Russia began the military operation.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Saturday that over 13,300 Indians were brought back home in 63 flights under evacuation mission “Operation Ganga”.

He said India’s main focus now is to evacuate around 700 Indian students from the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy that has been witnessing bombings and airstrikes.

