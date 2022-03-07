Civilian killed, 24 injured in grenade attack at crowded Amira Kadal

Srinagar: Unknown militants hurled a grenade in the crowded marketplace in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Sunday resulting in killing of a civilian and injuries to two dozen people.

Police said that an elderly man was killed and 24 others including a policeman were injured after grenade was hurled at a police vehicle at Amira Kadal. The marketplace remains crowded with people and vendors.

“A grenade attack took place in the market near Amira Kadal bridge at around 4:20 pm. In this incident, one old man from Makhdhoom Sahib Nowhatta succumbed to injuries while one girl is critically injured and is battling for life,” it said.

Also, 24 other persons including one policeman received splinter injuries but are out of danger, it added.

“In light of this act of grenade throwing in the busy Sunday market near Amira Kadal bridge, police urged all civilians are requested to be vigilant and report any suspected activity to thwart the nefarious designs of (militants).

“Efforts are underway to nab the culprits behind the attack,” the police added.

Meanwhile police identified the deceased person as Mohammad Aslam Makdhoomi of Makdhoom Sahib Nowhatta.

The injured were identified as Jan Mohd (22), Mehraj u Din (55) of Soitang, Nimba Abass (15) of Kulgam, Gh Mohd (55) of Baghi Mahtab, Riyaz Ahmad (40) of Mehjoornagar, Ayaz Rashid(45) of Dargah, Dilshada (32) of Balhama, Shazia(36) of Bohrikadal, Najma(29) of Rawalpora Age 29, Suhani(16) of Kulgam Age 16, Kausar(40) of Bemina, Farhana(28) of Dargah, Rafiya(19) of Dargah, Aatira(23) Jan of Kupwara, Aatif (24) son of Gh Mohd Haroon of Mehjoornagar, Dr Shazia (26) daughter of Altaf Hussain Lone of Bandipora, Zoya(11) daughter of Mohd Umer Lankhoora of Nowhata, Ulfat (22) of Kupwara Badarwan, Fiza(14) of Pampore, Danish(17) of Vilgam Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad(60) Sariabala, Parveena of Batamaloo, Kaisar (27) of Kupwara.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print