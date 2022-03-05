‘PDD to expedite regularization of electricity connections to check power theft’

JAMMU: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Power Development Department and power scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Principal Secretary, Power Development Department, Managing Directors, Jammu/Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Chief Engineers, and other senior officers of the Department attended the meeting.

It was informed that through sustained and dedicated efforts, the Department has brought down the transformer damage rate to 23% and 29% in Jammu and Kashmir, respectively. These efforts include tagging all transformers with unique identification numbers to track their repair history and augmentation of distribution capacity by adding 4100 MVA. The Chief Secretary expressed his concern on the high damage rate and directed time-bound efforts to bring them down to the nationally accepted level.

Dr. Mehta emphasized the reduction of AT&C losses to below 10% through installation of smart meters along with the usage of aerial bundled cables (ABC). To further check electricity pilferage and leakage, the Department was asked to ensure installation of 100% meters on all feeders and transformers within one month.

The Chief Secretary directed the Department to undertake an assessment of repetitive damages on transformer and location basis, besides identifying the repair workshops administering sub-standard repairs leading to recurrent damages and failures in transformers. The Department was asked to take disciplinary action against the delinquents in the matter, and submit a report within seven days.

The Department was further directed to catalogue the health of its entire infrastructure including the feeders, transformers, transmission lines, meters, fuses, etc. and undertake planned modernization and upgradation towards reduction of AT&C loses and 24X7 reliable electricity supply.

The Chief Secretary noted with concern that some of the feeders are still registering 80-90% AT&C losses which is unacceptable and the element of connivance cannot be ignored in such matters. Dr. Mehta directed the DISCOMs to identify officials in whose jurisdiction, feeders are exhibiting surmounted losses and sustained electricity leakages through unauthorized connections. Further, the Department was asked to ensure tight enforcement and crackdown on power theft through regular inspections, disconnections, and connection regularization.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary asked the Department to consider bringing in an amnesty scheme for BPL and SECC 2011 beneficiaries to assist regularization of electricity connections in their favour through a system of easy payments of outstanding dues.

