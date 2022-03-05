KU postpones all UG exams today

Srinagar: In view of the Dry Run/Mock Activity to be carried out by J&K Service Selection Board on Saturday in various degreee colleges of Kashmir for the written test of Accounts Assistants (Finance), Kashmir University has postponed all undergraduate examinations today.
Fresh dates for the deferred examinations will be notified separately later, Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman Baba said.
