Daily Covid tally stands at 33 with one death in J&K

Srinagar: The lowest-ever daily Covid tally was reported in Jammu and Kashmir with 33 cases and one death on Friday.

An official bulletin said that 15 cases were detected in Jammu division and 18 in Kashmir division, taking the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 453167. Also, one death was reported from Jammu division.

Moreover, 83 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 60from Jammu Division and23 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 15,629doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to2,15,64,224.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 09 cases, Baramulla reported 04 cases, Pulwama reported 02 cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 01case while as Budgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 12 cases, Doda reported 02 cases, Kishtwar reported 01case while as while as Udhampur, Rajouri, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi reported no fresh cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 12(0.25%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

