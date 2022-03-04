Massive blaze erupts at B&J hospital, patients shifted to JVC, other hospitals

Srinagar: The patients admitted at Bone and Joint (B&J) hospital in Barzulla area of Srinagar were shifted to JVC and other hospitals after a massive fire broke out in the hospital on Friday evening.

Officials said that a massive fire broke out in B&J hospital here following the majority of the patients, who were admitted there were shifted to JVC and other hospitals.

Medical Superintendent of B&J hospital, Dr. Suhail Ahmad said that the fire broke out from the emergency theatre at the hospital.

The fire has engulfed the building completely, he said, adding that the efforts are on to douse the flames—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print