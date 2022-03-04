Australia Legend Shane Warne Dies of Suspected Heart Attack

Thailand :In a terrible news, Australia legend Shane Warne has reportedly passed away of a suspected attack. He was 52.

Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, having retired as Test cricket’s second most prolific wicket-taker.

Warne’s management company in a brief statement released on Friday confirmed that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management have confirmed in a statement.

