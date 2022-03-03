JKSSB makes elaborate arrangements for Accounts Assistant exams

Exam centres under CCTV surveillance

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is conducting OMR based objective type written examination for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance) on 6th of March, 2022 from 12 noon to 2 pm.

The JKSSB has setup 722 examination centres across 19 districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pertinently, the JKSSB advertised 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department) vide advertisement Notification No. 04 of 2020, under item No. 106. About 2 lakh candidates have applied for the aforesaid 972 posts and are scheduled to appear at 722 Examination Centres set up in all the Districts of UT of J&K (except Ramban).

The OMR examination test is being conducted with the active cooperation and support of respective District Administration including Police, Education, Health, Transport and other related departments. Private Schools & Colleges are also extending their full cooperation in conduct of the aforesaid examination.

The JKSSB is deploying a multi layered structure for supervision with one Centre Observer and Centre Magistrate for each Examination Centre, in addition to the Center Superintendent. 722 Magistrates, 722 Centre Observers and 722 Centre Superintendents and around 8000 Invigilators are being deployed for smooth conduct of the examination.

Besides Flying Squads, General Observers& Chief Inspectors are being nominated for effective supervision and monitoring of the examination. Adequate security arrangements are also being made at each Examination Centre by the J&K Police for frisking and maintenance of law and order.

In order to further ensure transparency and fairness during the examination process, the JKSSB has introduced facility of live CCTV surveillance and capturing of bio-metric attendance to avert attempts of unfair means practice like impersonation etc.

For ensuring the conduct of examination in fair and transparent manner, all the District Magistrates have been requested to issue Prohibitory Orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) around the Examination Centres during the timing of examination.

Further, the aforesaid examination shall strictly be conducted in pursuance of the SoPs notified under COVID – 19 protocol and required medical teams shall be deployed at the venues for ensuring adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

The JKSSB has endeavoured to the extent possible to allocate Examination Centres within the native districts of the candidates. However, the Centre allocation has done on random basis for ensuring transparency and fairness in the said examination.

The aspiring candidates who are scheduled to appear in the forthcoming examination are hereby cautioned against the activities of vested interests and advised not to fall prey to the designs of such unscrupulous elements.

The candidates who are being approached by such unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB without any delay.

The JKSSB will appreciate if specific information about such specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is furnished to the Board, enabling it to take appropriate legal action. The identity of such candidates who will report about the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential.

Candidates are also cautioned to desist from indulging in any unfair means practice like impersonation, carrying of prohibited items, communication device, electronic equipment/ gadget or any other material with the intention of receiving assistance. The candidates found to be attempting / using any unfair means practice during the examination, shall be dealt with strictly as per the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (Conduct of Examinations) Regulations, 2013 including debarring of such candidates for appearing in future examinations.

