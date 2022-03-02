Barring Gulmarg And Pahalgam, Night Temp Settles Above Sub-Zero Level In Kashmir

Srinagar: Barring Pahalgam and Gulmarg, night temperature continued to stay above sub-zero level in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K, recorded a rise by 1.4°C with mercury settling at minus 4.8°C against last night’s 3.4°C.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, recorded a low of 2.0°C against minus 1.2 on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had a low of 1.4°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 0.8°C against minus 3.5°C last night, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 5.4°C against minus 4.5°C on the previous night, he said.

The temperature was 0.9°C below normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 3.5°C against 3.3°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 11.1°C against 12.3°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.2°C below normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.6°C, Batote had a minimum of 2.4°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 1.2°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of minus 6.4°C against last night minus 7.2°C on the previous night while automatic Kargil station at recorded a low of minus 10.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 17.8°C against 14.7°C on the previous night, officials said.

There is a forecast for “isolated to scattered light rain/snow/TS”. He however said there’s no forecast of any “significant weather” till March 5. (GNS)

