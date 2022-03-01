Private Security Guard Dies Of Suffocation In Khrew

PAMPORE:

A 50 year old private security guard of JK cements died and another fell unconscious on Tuesday morning in Khrew area of Pampore in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Ghulam Hassan Ganaie (50) son of Mohammad Jamaal Ganaie, resident of Dagerpora Handwara, security guard at JK cements Khrew died due gas poisoning and his colleague Ghulam Mohammad Bhat son of Assadullah Bhat resident of Rajpora Pulwama fell unconscious.

SDPO Pampore, Mir Imtiyaz Ahmad confirmed to Kashmir Reader death of one private security guard and another fell unconscious at JK cement Khrew.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning

The another gaurd is being under treatment at SMHS hospital Srinagar, he said.

The colleagues of the two security guards said that the duo fell unconscious due to gas poisoning by a charcoal heater in their room.

The body of the deceased shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore for postmortem.

Police Khrew has taken cognizance in this regard and started investigation.

