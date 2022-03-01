Two kids among 10 receive minor injuries in gas explosion at MCCH Anantnag

Anantnag: At least 10 persons including two kids were injured in a gas explosion at Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in Anantnag on Tuesday.

An official from the MCCH Anantnag said that explosion probably due a leakage in heating gas occured at ticket section in MCCH Anantnag.

He said that ten persons including some employees and two kids were injured in the incident.

He added that all of them have been shifted to GMC Anantnag for treatment.

Principal GMC, Anantnag, Dr. Tariq Qureshi said that 10 persons are being treated at GMC Anantnag and all have minor injuries.

He said the injured include two kids and three employees—(KNO)

