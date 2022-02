Srinagar: A police inspector with Anti-Corruption Bureau was shot and injured by suspected militants at Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Monday evening.

Official sources said that the gunmen fired in the neck of the Inspector, Sheikh Firdous, when he was returning from mosque. The injured was subsequently removed to hospital, they said.

A senior police officer confirmed that the cop has suffered injuries in neck.

However he said that his condition is stated to be stable. (GNS)

