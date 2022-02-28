Massive Landslide In Udhampur: Highway To Remain Closed Tomorrow  

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, shall remain closed for second consecutive day tomorrow amid “huge” landslide Udhampur district.

Official sources said the thoroughfare was blocked at Dewal near Samroli, Udhampur due to huge landslide.

They said that men and machinery have been employed to clear the thoroughfare to restore the traffic on the strategic highway. A number of blasts were carried throughout the day.

“Tomorrow on 01-03-2022, movement of all type of vehicles shall remain suspended on Jammu-Srinagar highway in view of huge stone-slide near Dewal bridge, Samroli Udhampur,” a traffic department statement reads.

“Likewise Vehicular Movement from Jammu to Chenani, Patnitop, Doda, Ramban, Gool, Banihal, Srinagar and vice-versa shall also remain suspended.”

Meanwhile sources said that road at Samroli landslide site has been “temporarily” made through for traffic. “Stranded passenger vehicles are being allowed.”

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

