At 54, J&K reports lowest-ever daily Covid cases

Srinagar: At 54, Jammu and Kashmir reported lowest-ever single-day Covid cases on Sunday since the outbreak of the pandemic. On the same day, no death was reported by the infection.
An official bulletin said that 38 cases were detected in Jammu division and 16 in Kashmir, taking the total cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452955.
Moreover, 137 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 79from Jammu Division and58 from Kashmir Division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 09 cases, Baramulla reported 03cases, Kupwara reported 02 cases, Bandipora reported 02cases while as Anantnag Budgam Pulwama Ganderbal, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.
Similarly, Jammu reported 30 cases, Udhampur reported 01case, Doda reported 03 cases, Kathua reported 02 cases, Kishtwar reported 02caseswhile as Samba, Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban reported no fresh cases for today.
Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 24(0.49%) are occupied.
The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
