“SKIMS Conducts Online Workshop Cum Training Program on Data Analysis”

Srinagar: The Department of Community Medicine, Sher-I- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, organized a two day online workshop cum training program on Data analysis using SPSS software.
The Dean Medical faculty, SKIMS, Prof Tariq A Gojwari inaugurated the workshop, followed by an address by the Director SKIMS and Ex-Officio Secretary to Government, Prof Parvaiz A Koul who in his remarks hailed the department for organizing workshop cum training session which he said will help the researchers/scientists to have more clarity to handle clinical data using SPSS which is a revolutionary software used by research scientists to process critical data in simple steps, he added.
Prof Anjum Fazili, Head of Department Community Medicine SKIMS and Organizing Chairperson, welcomed the participants and the resource persons.
The workshop was attended by participants from different Institutions within and outside UT, J&K including AIIMS New Delhi, AIIMS Rishikesh, ICMR, IIPS Mumbai, Kashmir University, GMC Srinagar, GMC Jammu and IUST, etc. Prof Suresh K Sharma and Prof Kalpana K Mahajan from the Department of Statistics, Punjab University, Chandigarh were the Resource persons for the workshop. Dr. Imtiyaz A Shah, Assistant Professor Community Medicine, SKIMS coordinated the workshop cum training session.