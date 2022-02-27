PAGD releases ‘white paper’ debunking BJP claims on Art 370 abrogation

An assault on Constitution of India and on J&K’s identity: Tarigami

Srinagar: Two-and-a-half years after the Government of India (GoI) abrogated the special constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a group of political parties fighting for restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019, situation, has issued a white paper that counters claims made by the BJP on the consequences of the abrogation.

Talking to reporters, PAGD spokesperson MY Tarigami said on Saturday that in the white paper the PAGD has also clarified doubts on whether Article 370 can be rolled back, whether Article 35 A can be removed, etc.

“We challenge the J&K administration and the BJP government to counter our white paper with its own white paper. We challenge the BJP government on its claims of providing jobs, investment and development,” Tarigami said.

He was speaking at the residence of PAGD’s chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, where all members of the alliance including PDP chief Mehboboa Mufti, ANC vice president Muzaffar Shah, National Conference MP Justice (retd) Hasnain Masoodi were present.

Tarigami rebuffed claims of real estate investment in JK. “What real estate are you talking about? Tell us how many youth from Jammu have got jobs post Article 370 revocation, let alone in Kashmir?” he said.

The spokesperson of the PAGD said that the alliance will invite all MPs of Parliament for a discussion on Article 370 abrogation and will also send copies of its white paper to the President of India.

“This assault (on constitutional rights) has become a poison which can reach Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and other states. We appeal to Indian intelligentsia, civil society, the press and all Indians to understand the pain of Kashmiris,” Tarigami said, adding that it is not just people subscribing to BJP’ ideology who live in India but lakhs of others opposed to it, too.

Tarigami also questioned the manner in which the ongoing exercise of delimitation of assembly constituencies is being done in J&K. He said the PGD is not against delimitation but “against the manner in which it is being done”.

“It all is being done under the Reorganisation Act, which is unconstitutional. It is taking place without Ladakh and seven seats are being increased in J&K—one in Kashmir and six in Jammu. All the basic parameters on which the delimitation is being done are not being followed,” he said.

He reiterated that the PAGD has been steadfast on its stand that the present delimitation exercise is being done under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act which has been challenged in the Supreme Court by a constituent of the alliance.

“Article 370 was a bridge between India and people of J&K under the Constitution of India. Rolling back the special status hit the relations made at the point when J&K people acceded with India. Revocation of Article 370 was an assault on the Constitution of India and on J&K’s identity. Tomorrow, Bengal and Tamil Nadu will become another Kashmir,” he said.

