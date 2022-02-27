Fresh landslides shut Jmu—Sgr highway again

Ramban: The 270-km Jammu—Srinagar national highway was once again closed for vehicular movement on Sunday after fresh landslides occurred at Magarkoot area of Ramban along the highway.

“The Jammu—Srinagar national highway is closed for vehicular movement due to landslides stones at Magarkoot,” SSP, traffic, national highway, Shabir Malik said

He said restoration work is going on as men and machinery have been already been pressed to clear the of debris.

The highway was today open for the both way traffic, official said—(KNO)

