Kashmir reports 21 Covid cases and 63 in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 84 new Covid cases with only 21 cases in Kashmir and zero deaths on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 63 cases of the infection were detected in Jammu and the rest in Kashmir, taking the total positive cases to 452901.

Moreover, 208 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 158 from Jammu Division and 50 from Kashmir Division.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 18,986 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,14,86,303.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 12 cases, Baramulla reported 01 cases, Budgam reported 04 cases, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Kulgam, Anantnag and Shopian reported no new fresh case. While as Kupwara and Bandipora reported three and one case respectively.

Similarly, Jammu reported 30 cases, while as Udhampur reported 06 new cases, Rajouri reported one fresh case, Doda reported 15 cases, Kathua reported 03 cases, Ramban reported 02 new cases, Kishtwar reported 06 new cases, while as Samba, Poonch and Reasi reported no fresh case.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 32 (0.66%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

