Six persons stuck in snowbound area for days reach home

Srinagar: Six persons from remote Warwan area of Kishtwar district, who were “missing” after starting their journey on foot via snow-bound Margan Top in Anantnag on Tuesday, “safely” reached their residence on Friday.

As per the sources, soon after reaching the home, these persons said that they had spent two nights at a shelter near Margan top and one night at Naribalan. “They left home this morning and reached back safely,” they said.

Deputy Commissioner Anantnag also confirmed that the persons have reached home safely.

“The six persons who had gone missing while travelling from Kokernag to Warwan via Margan Top have reached home safely,” he said, adding, “Major rescue effort had been jointly launched by District Administration Anantnag, Army and District Police with teams from SDRF and Mountain rescue deployed.”

On Thursday authorities launched a “rescue mission” to search them at Margan Top in Anantnag.

One team, headed by SDM, proceeded by road alongwith snow cutter machine and JCB. Second team started by foot and comprised Army Rescue team and Local volunteers, officials said.

Third was by helicopter from Larkipora and was waiting for weather to improve, the officials had said.

A police officer said that one of the rescue teams comprised 12 armed police personnel, 14 J&K Disaster Response Force men, a team of army and civilians. “They are now returning back after almost reaching the Margan top on foot.”

Amid snowfall, the six persons had started their journey on foot through Margan top, a high mountain pass which connects Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district with the Anantnag district.

The persons included Ajaz Ahmad Koka son of Abdul Rehman Koka, Mohammad Akbar Koka son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Ghulam Nabi son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Gulzar Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Koka, Manzoor Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Koka and Idrees Ahmad son of Sunna ullah Dar, all residents of Choidraman Warwan.

These persons had called their families at around 9 pm on Tuesday and informed them about moving through Margan Top. Since then there was no contact with them, they said. GNS

