Two LeT militants killed in Amshipora Shopian Gunfight

Srinagar: Two local militants of Lashkar-i-Toiba oufit were killed in an encounter in Shopian district of south Kahsmir on Friday, officials said.

They said a joint team of police, CRPF and army had launched a joint cordon-and-search operation in Amshipora area of the district amid inputs about the presence of the militants.

“Subsequently a gunfight ensued and in the gunfight two militants were killed,” the official sources said

However the identity of the slain duo will be revealed latter on, the officer added. (GNS)

