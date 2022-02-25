Snowfall: 6 Warwan Residents Missing Since Tuesday Reach Home Safely

Srinagar: Six persons from remote Warwan area of Kishtwar district, who were “missing” after starting journey by foot via snow-bound Margan Top in Anantnag on Tuesday, “safely” reached their residence on Friday.

“They are about to reach home. People have seen them en route to their residences,” Sarpanch of the area Azad Nabi Lone told GNS over phone. “All six of them have reached safely.”

This comes a day after authorities launched a “rescue mission” to search them at Margan Top in Anantnag.

One team, headed by SDM, proceeded by road alongwith snow cutter machine and JCB. Second team started by foot and comprised Army Rescue team and Local volunteers, officials said.

Third was by helicopter from Larkipora and was waiting for weather to improve, the officials had said.

Official sources said that amid fresh snowfall, the six persons had started their journey by foot through Margan top, a high mountain pass which connects Warwan Valley in Kishtwar district with the Anantnag district.

The persons included Ajaz Ahmad Koka son of Abdul Rehman Koka, Mohammad Akbar Koka son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Ghulam Nabi son of Ghulam Qadir Koka, Gulzar Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Koka, Manzoor Ahmad son of Ghulam Mohammad Koka and Idrees Ahmad son of Sunna ullah Dar, all residents of Choidraman Warwan.

These persons had called their families at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday and informed them about moving through Margan Top. Since then there was no contact with them, they said. (GNS)

