KU to re-open for offline classes from March 3; authorities notify guidelines for HODs, faculty, students

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Friday issued necessary guidelines for deans, heads of departments, faculty members and students ahead of re-opening of the varsity for offline classes from March 3, 2022.

“This is for the information of all concerned that the class-work/examination in the teaching departments of the main and satellite campuses shall resume in off-line mode from 3rd March, 2022. Accordingly, all Heads/Directors/Coordinators of the teaching departments shall adhere to the necessary guidelines in letter and spirit,” a notification issued by Office of Dean Academic Affairs said.

Listing the mandatory guidelines, the DAA office said all students shall produce vaccination certificates to attend the classes in offline mode and shall be subjected to random checks for COVID19 symptoms by thermal scanners or visual observations at all places in the campus especially class-rooms, laboratories, library and canteens.

“Over-crowding at any place on campus should be avoided under all circumstances. Adherence to SoPs notified from time to time by UGC and concerned Government agencies will be mandatory. Detection of any positive case should immediately be reported to concerned authorities and standard procedure shall be followed for isolation, quarantine etc,” the guidelines read, adding that only candidates who have received both doses of vaccine shall be allowed in the class rooms.

“However, the Chief Proctor shall arrange special vaccination drive for the students of main and off-site campuses.”

All concerned Heads/Directors shall ensure the conduct of remedial classes within a week’s time in case some classes or days are lost due to any unforeseen circumstances, the guidelines read, adding that the loss can be compensated in either offline or online mode.

The Deans of the respective schools will have a monthly review of syllabus completion with HODs, Faculty and CRs can also be invited in such meeting, if the Dean desires so.

The Provosts (Boys & Girls) shall keep the hostels ready for the students by ensuring proper sanitization before the commencement of class work, the guidelines read.

Pertinently, Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmad recently chaired a meeting of Deans, Directors, HODs, Coordinators and top officers to discuss reopening of the University for offline classes and pass necessary directions in this regard to ensure smooth conduct of academic and research activities on the campuses.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print