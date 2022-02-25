IGNOU Term End Examination Scheduled To Be Held From March 4

SRINAGAR: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) term-end examination for December 2021, which was postponed due to the apprehension of Omicron virus, has now been rescheduled to be commenced from 4th March to 11th April 2022. The date sheet and hall tickets for the examination are available on the official website of IGNOU.

The Regional Centre Srinagar has established 35 examination centres all over the valley which includes one centre at Central Jail Srinagar for jail inmates. The examination centres have been established in almost all existing Learner Support Centres under the jurisdiction of Regional Centre Srinagar. The additional examination centres have been established for the smooth conduct of the Term End Examination.

IGNOU has also recently launched many new programmes in Masters, Bachelors, Diploma & Certificate courses from various schools of University which are Job oriented and employable for the aspiring youths, reads the official press note. The major programmes are Master of Urban Studies, MSC in Food Safety & Quality Management, MSC Environmental Sciences, Masters in Urdu, Master of Arts in Entrepreneurship, Master of Arts in Sustainability, Diploma in Horticulture, Master of Science Information Security.

Regional Director Regional Centre Srinagar, Dr Kamlesh Meena said that in December Term End Examination 2021, the total number of examinees appearing under the Regional Centre Srinagar are 31351 with the seating intake capacity from 4th March to 11th April 2022, are 166501. In addition a huge number of examinees, almost more than 500 have approached Regional Centre Srinagar for the change of their examination centres from Winter Capital Jammu and other states, in particular in service learners to Summer Capital Srinagar, in view of their official shifting of Darbar Move and due to climatic reasons. All such requests will be entertained on 28th February and onwards on the basis of seating arrangement and availability of question papers at the desired examination centres.

