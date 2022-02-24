100 Covid cases in J&K with 30 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 100 Covid cases with zero deaths on Wednesday.

An official bulletin said that 70 Covid cases were detected in Jammu division and 30 in Kashmir, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452647.

Moreover, 182 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 90 from Jammu Division and 92 from Kashmir Division, it said.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 15,747doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,14,27,100.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the Bulletin said that Srinagar reported 12 cases, Baramulla reported 05cases, Budgam reported 06 cases, Pulwama reported no cases, Kupwara reported 02cases, Anantnag reported 03 cases, Bandipora reported 02cases while as Ganderbal, Kulgam and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

Similarly, Jammu reported 29 cases, Reasi reported no cases for today, Udhampur reported 03 cases, Rajouri reported 01case, Doda reported 25 cases, Kathua reported 06 cases, Samba reported 01case, Poonch reported 01case,Kishtwar reported no cases while as Ramban reported 04 fresh cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 5038 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 44(1.32%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

