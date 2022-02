Srinagar: Many Shikaras got submerged at the world famous Dal Lake amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Reports said that at least half a dozen Shikaras got submerged at Dal Lake due to heavy snowfall in Srinagar.

In the incident, no loss of life or injury has been reported, they said, adding that the locals as well as officials are on job to dewater the Shikaras—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print