Snowfall in Kashmir: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed; Air traffic delayed, train service suspended

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley received snowfall, leading to closure of Jammu Srinagar national highway besides delay in flights to and fro the Srinagar ‘international’ airport and suspension of Baramulla—Banihal Train train service on Wednesday.

Jammu Srinagar national highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides/shooting stones at many places on highway and snow accumulation around the NVYUG Tunnel, traffic officials said .

Train service from Baramulla to Banihal has been suspended following heavy snowfall in the valley, Railway officials said.

Director Srinagar Airport said that it is continuously snowing at the airport following which all flights of all airlines are delayed due to low visibility.

“We are having continuous snowfall at our airport. Our Snow Clearing operations are also in continuous progress on runway and Apron.

However the visibility is only 400M,” he said.

He said that all the flights of all airlines are delayed. “We will continuously update the status of flights in this thread. Please standby for the next update at 0930,” he further said.

The University of Kashmir has postponed all UG/PG/Professional examinations of the University scheduled to be held on February 23, 2022 (Wednesday) in view of the inclement weather conditions.

Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said fresh dates for the postponed papers will be notified separately.

“All the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled on 23rd February,2022 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Fresh dates for postponed papers shall be notified separately.” Controller of Examinations Cluster University Srinagar said.

Meanwhile controller examination SKIMS also informed that all scheduled exams have been postponed and fresh dates will be notified separately.

“All the Examinations of the SKIMS Medical University scheduled for today 23rd February, 2022 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Fresh dates will be notified separately.” Controller Examinations SKIMS said.

The office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir today issued an official communiqué informing that a helpline has been established in the office in view of the snowfall.

According to the communiqué, the helpline numbers are Divisional Control Room Mechanical Engineering Department: 9419149538, 9469793219, 7006209053, Divisional Control Room KPDCL (PDD Department): 6006613056, 6006613057, 6006613058, 6006613059, 6006613060, Divisional Control Room PW (R&B) Department:

0194-2313751, SDRF Control Room: 1800-180-7159 (Toll Free), NDRF Control Room:

7341128523, Divisional Control Room PHE (Jal Shakti) Department: 0194-2452047, Divisional Control Room Irrigation & Flood Control Department:0194-2502946, 0194-2502947, Srinagar Municipal Corporation Control Room: 0194-2474499, 0194-2470465, 6006433309, 9906807794, 1800-180-7038 (Toll Free), Divisional Control Room Urban Local Bodies Kashmir: 0194-2490757, 0194-2952350, 8803390200, 9419088961, Divisional Control Room Food Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Deptt:

1800-180-7011 (Toll Free), Divisional Control Room Health Services Kashmir: 9419093475 (Assistant Director), Divisional Police Control Room Kashmir:

0194-2506504, 0194-2506508 and State Emergency Operation Centre Srinagar: 1070 (Toll free), 0194-2303399.

“SMC has initiated clearance of snow from lanes and by-lanes across the city” SMC authorities said. “MED has initiated clearance of main roads and link roads, ” SMC’s S&D Division (Dewatering Wing) has been mobilized preemptively to deal with any eventual localized water-logging.

Notably, weather man had predicted snowfall and rains in Jammu and Kashmir on February 22 and 23 and had said that the inclement weather may affect road and air traffic in the Union territory—(KNO)

