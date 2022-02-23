Cold returns with snow, rain in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir witnessed rain and snow on Tuesday with Meteorological centre Srinagar predicting more for Wednesday.

In Srinagar and elsewhere, rain and light snow occurred beginning early morning. Similarly, higher reaches in parts of north and south Kashmir witnessed snow.

According to MeT, Kashmir is expected to receive widespread light to moderate rain and snow from February 22 till 23.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/snow, mainly over higher reaches most likely during February 22-23 with main activity on February 22 (night) and February 23,” it said.

It said that inclement weather might affect highways like Jammu-Srinagar, Sinthan Top, Sadhna Top.

After the ongoing wet spell there’s no forecast of any major rain or snow for next 10 days, it added.

Gulmarg, Shopian, Drass, Sonamarg, Tanmarg and upper reaches in Kupwara witnessed snow.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a rise of 6 degrees Celsius with mercury settling at 3.8°C against last night’s minus 2.2°C in the summer capital of the J&K. The temperature was above 2.9°C than the normal for this time of the year in Srinagar, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 2.2°C against minus 2.8°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag had a low of 2.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 2.4°C against minus 6.0°C last night, he said.

The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 2.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print