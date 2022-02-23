137 Covid cases in J&K with 100 in Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 137 Covid cases with zero deaths on Tuesday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 100 cases were detected in Jammu and 37 in Kashmir, taking the total positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 452547.

Moreover, 381 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 257 from Jammu Division and 124 from Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 22 cases, Baramulla reported 03 cases, Budgam reported seven cases, Pulwama, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no new fresh cases. While Anantnag reported one fresh case, Bandipora reported three and Kulgam reported one new case.

Similarly, Jammu reported 30 cases, Reasi reported one new case while as Udhampur reported 22 cases, Rajouri reported 03 cases, Doda reported 25 cases, Kathua reported 06 cases, Samba reported 02 cases, Poonch reported 03 cases, Kishtwar reported no new case while as Ramban reported 8 new cases.

Moreover, the bulletin also highlights that against the availability of 4838 dedicated level 1 & level 2 COVID beds, only 51 (1.05%) are occupied.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

On COVID vaccination, the bulletin informs that 23,745 doses of COVID vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of doses administered across J&K to 2,14,10,055, it said.

