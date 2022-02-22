Unidentified person crushed to death by train in Budgam

Budgam: An unidentified person was crushed to death by a moving train in between Nowgam-Budgam railway section on Tuesday morning.

Officials sources said that one unknown person was hit by train (04617) in between Srinagar Budgam section near Km 65.

The man died on the spot while his identification is being ascertained, he said

Pertinently, this is the such such incident in last 24 hours as on Monday morning, a man was crushed to death by a moving train at Budgam railway section in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print