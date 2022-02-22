5 injured in Pampore road accident

PAMPORE:Five persons were injured in a road accident at Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama on Tuesday.
SHO Pampore Mohammad Younis Khan told Kashmir Reader that the accident took place at Galander bridge old national highway in Pampore between Santro Car bearing registration number JK01M-2803 and a Taveera vehicle bearing registration number JK13B-2024 , resulting into injuries to five passengers.
All the injured persons were immediately shifted to Sub district hospital Pampore for treatment where from all injured persons have been reffered to SMHS Srinagar for further treatment.
The person including a 75 years old Ali Mohammad Mir, resident of Dadsara Tral.
A case has been registered at police station Pampore, he said.
